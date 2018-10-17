Too Much To Handle?
Hire a Dedicated Virtual Assistant Now
Make your Life easy with a Professional Virtual Assistant.
100’s of E-mails to answer.
Bunch of calls going to Voicemail.
Lets not even talk about your TO-DO Lists.
Ally with a VA to ease your Stressed Life.
Few of the Countless Roles your VA can be:
Our Services
The Hour Virtual Assistants are used by Enthusiastic Entrepreneurs and amazing Small-Mid Size Business Owners from all over the World.
Lets Hear what our Clients Say about it
"After several unsuccessful engagements with off shore companies offering assistance with my recruitments efforts I was pleased to find Virtual Employee by The Hour. I recommend them highly enough. As the CEO of several businesses and a career in technology for the recruitment sector I appreciate the value in offshore solutions if delivered properly. For me Virtual Employee by The Hour have solved many of the issues I faced with previous outsourcing companies – namely the cultural differences, the communication challenges and the eagerness and ‘over please’ often resulting in candidates that do not match the brief. I very much value the input the team offers and always value their input. As well a recruitment searches, I have used team for Linkedin prospecting and response tracking. I would highly recommend The Hour Virtual Employee services if you are looking ahead for excellent work in a timely fashion and communicate well in a friendly, cooperative manner."
"I couldn’t be happier. I am so grateful to have become as frustrated and as overwhelmed as I was a month ago. It lead me to listen to Tim ferris podcasts about self improvement, time and money management. Which lead me to read his book, the 5 hour work week. Which introduced me to the concept of a virtual assistant. Then I did research through several different books, sites, and blogs to find the right system for me. They were either offering too much, or not enough. I somehow heard about The Hour and messaged them to see who could be the most helpful to myself and my husband (cosmetologist and photographer, with two kids). In comes Ray. He was one of the fastest, and most thorough of the people who responded. I felt comfortable talking to him, I felt like he was very intelligent, and thorough, and he helped me organize my tasks and thoughts as well. He recommended resources (like apps, websites, shortcuts, etc) to help make all of your processes more efficient. He gets stuff done, and in the best way possible. We had originally planned on hiring just for a few things here and there, but he’s so good that we want to eventually go full time. Long story (not so) short, trust my research because I’m probably pickier than you. Go with Ray(The Hour)."
"In general I’m pretty happy with the service. Searching results meet my expectation in terms of number of candidates and coverage so far. Communication between my VE and myself is good. Thanks."
Plans Starting at $4.99/hr.
We work so you can spare some time to Chill.
Your Virtual Assistant can do all the above and allowing you and your team to focus on core business and focus on business growth.
Contact Us Now