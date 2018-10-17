"I couldn’t be happier. I am so grateful to have become as frustrated and as overwhelmed as I was a month ago. It lead me to listen to Tim ferris podcasts about self improvement, time and money management. Which lead me to read his book, the 5 hour work week. Which introduced me to the concept of a virtual assistant. Then I did research through several different books, sites, and blogs to find the right system for me. They were either offering too much, or not enough. I somehow heard about The Hour and messaged them to see who could be the most helpful to myself and my husband (cosmetologist and photographer, with two kids). In comes Ray. He was one of the fastest, and most thorough of the people who responded. I felt comfortable talking to him, I felt like he was very intelligent, and thorough, and he helped me organize my tasks and thoughts as well. He recommended resources (like apps, websites, shortcuts, etc) to help make all of your processes more efficient. He gets stuff done, and in the best way possible. We had originally planned on hiring just for a few things here and there, but he’s so good that we want to eventually go full time. Long story (not so) short, trust my research because I’m probably pickier than you. Go with Ray(The Hour)."